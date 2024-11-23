Biocompatibles Acquires New Platform Technology

UK firm Biocompatibles International has reached an agreement toacquire a new technology, Surfacine, and related compounds from Biopolymerix of Massachusetts, USA for $12 million in new Biocompatibles shares plus ongoing royalties on sales.

Surfacine and its related compounds are polymer-based materials which can be immobilized on the surface of substrates, such as metals and plastics. They have potent antimicrobial activity against a wide range of clinically-significant organisms. Importantly, said Biocompatibles, they act by contact only and do not leach into the surrounding environment, thereby minimizing toxicity.

Biocompatibles believes that Surfacine will have particular relevance to the eyecare, urology, wound management and orthopedic markets. A new company, which retains the name Biopolymerix, will be formed to exploit fully the clinical and medical potential of these novel coating materials.