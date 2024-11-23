Biocompatibles Acquires New Platform Technology

UK firm Biocompatibles International has reached an agreement toacquire a new technology, Surfacine, and related compounds from Biopolymerix of Massachusetts, USA for $12 million in new Biocompatibles shares plus ongoing royalties on sales.
Surfacine and its related compounds are polymer-based materials which can be immobilized on the surface of substrates, such as metals and plastics. They have potent antimicrobial activity against a wide range of clinically-significant organisms. Importantly, said Biocompatibles, they act by contact only and do not leach into the surrounding environment, thereby minimizing toxicity.
Biocompatibles believes that Surfacine will have particular relevance to the eyecare, urology, wound management and orthopedic markets. A new company, which retains the name Biopolymerix, will be formed to exploit fully the clinical and medical potential of these novel coating materials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze