BioCryst and Shionogi accord on peramivir

USA-based BioCryst Pharmaceutical and Japanese drug major Shionogi have entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize BioCryst's lead influenza neuraminidase inhibitor, peramivir, in Japan for the treatment of seasonal and potentially life-threatening human influenza.
With a focus on infectious disease, Shionogi markets a robust pipeline of anti-infective ethical drugs. Among the company's lead products are Flomox oral antibiotic, Flumarin injectable antibiotic and vancomycin, injectable antibiotic, each of which have secured the top share of their respective markets and have positioned Shionogi as a premier provider of superior pharmaceuticals.
"Shionogi is the leading infectious disease company in Japan, and this agreement further validates the therapeutic potential and commercial viability of peramivir in the treatment of influenza," said Randall Riggs, senior vice president, corporate development, at BioCryst.
