Bioenvison prices $30M stock offering

New York, USA-based Bioenvision has priced its registered direct offering of 8 million shares of common stock at $3.75 per share. The shares are being offered under Bioenvision's effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds to Bioenvision from this offering, net of expenses and placement agency fees, total around $27.6 million.
Morgan Securities acted as the exclusive placement agent. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about April 4, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, said Bioenvision.
