Friday 22 November 2024

Biogen, Genentech and Xoma square up with biologicals for psoriasis

24 June 2001

Genentech and Xoma presented preliminary results on June 22 from thefirst of two pivotal Phase III trials of Xanelim (efalizumab), the firms' investigational antibody for the treatment of psoriasis, at the 2nd Joint Meeting of the International Psoriasis Symposium and European Congress on Psoriasis in San Francisco, USA. Meanwhile, at the same meeting, Biogen presented data on its rival antibody Amevive (alefacept) which showed that intramuscular administration of the drug is effective, backing up earlier reports of positive results with an intravenous regimen.

Investors hoping for signs of a clear winner in the Amevive versus Xanelim race will have to wait for additional data, but the overall winners will most probably be psoriasis sufferers, who look to be on the brink of benefiting from a new generation of drugs to treat the condition. However, the market's reaction puts Genentech and Xoma out on top, with their share prices up 53 cents to $56.10 and $2.45 to $16.69 (+20%), respectively, while Biogen's stock dropped nearly 5% to $57.00. The latter's decline followed downgrades from Lehman Brothers and Merrill Lynch, which both described the psoriasis trial results as disappointing, although a significant contributor was likely the threat of competition to Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug, Avonex (interferon beta-1a) from Swiss biotechnology firm Serono (see page 19).

Both companies have said they intend to file for approval of their new biologics by the end of this year or early in 2002.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze