Biogen Idec agrees $200M deal for UCB's oral MS drug

Belgium's UCB and US drugmaker Biogen Idec have entered a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize CDP323 for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and other potential indications. The orally-active small-molecule alpha-4 integrin inhibitor is expected to enter Phase II clinical trials next year. Under the terms of the deal, UCB will receive upfront and additional payments for development and commercial milestones in excess of $200.0 million and, says Biogen Idec, will also "contribute significantly" to clinical costs for Phase II and Phase III studies, while all costs and profits will be shared equally.
