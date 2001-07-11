Biogen, Serono in court over interferon spat

Biogen and Serono have clashed in a Swiss court over Serono's breakingof a court order banning the release of data comparing the two companies' multiple sclerosis drugs, Avonex and Rebif (both interferon beta-1a). The court is expected to issue a ruling in around two weeks, according to a Reuters report.

Serono faces a fine unless it can convince the court that it was within its rights to issue a report claiming superiority for Rebif in preventing MS relapses, which could be instrumental in allowing the firm to launch its product in the USA (Marketletters passim).