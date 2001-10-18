Bioglan shares hit the floor as deal with B-MS collapses

Bioglan of the UK has been forced to drop its plans to acquire for $765million the skin care products business of Bristol-Myers Squibb (Marketletter July 30), as the firm is struggling to finance operations. The news was revealed as Bioglan announced a first-half 2001 pretax loss of L35.7 million ($51.7 million) after exceptional charges of L17.7 million, compared with a loss of L746,000 in the same period a year ago. Sales were up to L33.7 million from L33 million.

The news sparked a collapse in the company's share price during trading on October 19, leaving it hovering around the 17 pence mark, down from nearly L4.30 when the proposed deal with B-MS was first announced. Bioglan also announced that it is to cut 15% of its workforce, and will sell off its generic drugs and contract manufacturing businesses in order to cut rising debt levels.

The Financial Times reports that Goldman Sachs, recently appointed as Bioglan's strategic adviser (Marketletter September 10), is understood to have told the company that the B-MS deal should be scrapped, because it would be almost impossible to finance. Investors were concerned about debt, and raising fresh equity or issuing convertible bonds became impossible as the shares tumbled.