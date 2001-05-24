Bioject completes $15 million financing

BioJect Medical Technologies, which develops needle-free drug deliverysystems, has completed an equity financing round of approximately 1.5 million common shares priced at $10 each and warrants to purchase 225,000 more at $11 per share. The firm's chief executive, Jim O'Shea, said that the placement, which was oversubscribed, "will enable Bioject to continue to make investments that create long-term value for our shareholders."

Cash now totals $28 million

He added that the proceeds will be used "to anticipate the capacity needs of our current partners, Amgen and Serono, and to further our efforts to design the next generation of needle-free injection systems," including a pre-filled, intradermal device. The investment brings Bioject's total cash position to approximately $28 million.