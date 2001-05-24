Bioject completes $15 million financing

BioJect Medical Technologies, which develops needle-free drug deliverysystems, has completed an equity financing round of approximately 1.5 million common shares priced at $10 each and warrants to purchase 225,000 more at $11 per share. The firm's chief executive, Jim O'Shea, said that the placement, which was oversubscribed, "will enable Bioject to continue to make investments that create long-term value for our shareholders."
Cash now totals $28 million
He added that the proceeds will be used "to anticipate the capacity needs of our current partners, Amgen and Serono, and to further our efforts to design the next generation of needle-free injection systems," including a pre-filled, intradermal device. The investment brings Bioject's total cash position to approximately $28 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze