BioLineRX signs deals with PolyGene and Efrat Biopolymers

Drug development company BioLineRx has entered into worldwide license agreements with fellow Israeli firms PolyGene and Efrat BioPolymers, which will see the development and commercialization of the former's polymer drug-delivery system.

BioLineRx said that it will continue to develop the system for use in the delivery of chemotherapy to solid tumors (BL-4010), as well as in the administration of antibiotics for the treatment of bone infections (BL-4011). The firm added that it intends to submit a funding request for the project to the Israel's Office of the Chief Scientist through its BioLine Innovations subsidiary.