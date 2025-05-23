Biomarkers & Precision Medicine UK

Organized by Oxford Global, this event marks its 20th year as a premier gathering for professionals in biomarker research and precision medicine.

The conference will feature three dedicated programmes focusing on:

Biomarkers: Exploring the latest advancements in biomarker identification, validation, and application across various therapeutic areas.

Spatial Biology for Precision Medicine: Delving into spatial technologies and their role in understanding disease mechanisms and developing targeted therapies.

Digital Pathology & AI: Examining the integration of digital pathology and artificial intelligence in diagnostics and research.