Biomira's Breast Cancer Vaccine Enters Clinic

Biomira's therapeutic peptide breast cancer vaccine, BP1-7, is to enter into Phase I studies in the USA following the US Food and Drug Administration's review of the company's Investigational New Drug submission for the product.
The trial is to be conducted at the University of California and will enroll 14 patients with metastatic disease. Patient enrollment is due for completion by the end of 1995.
The peptide has been tested extensively in animal models, said the company, where it has successfully stimulated the immune system to reject tumors. The product is the first of a "number of vaccine peptide formulations which are anticipated to move into the clinic," said Michael Longenecker, senior vice president of research and development at Biomira.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze