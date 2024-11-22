Biomira's Breast Cancer Vaccine Enters Clinic

Biomira's therapeutic peptide breast cancer vaccine, BP1-7, is to enter into Phase I studies in the USA following the US Food and Drug Administration's review of the company's Investigational New Drug submission for the product.

The trial is to be conducted at the University of California and will enroll 14 patients with metastatic disease. Patient enrollment is due for completion by the end of 1995.

The peptide has been tested extensively in animal models, said the company, where it has successfully stimulated the immune system to reject tumors. The product is the first of a "number of vaccine peptide formulations which are anticipated to move into the clinic," said Michael Longenecker, senior vice president of research and development at Biomira.