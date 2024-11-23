Biomira's Revenues Rise In 2nd Qtr

Biomira of Canada announced an increase in revenues for the second quarter of 1996 of 26% to C$2.32 million ($1.7 million). The net loss for the quarter was C$5.5 million or C$ 0.15 per share.

For the six-month period, the firm achieved revenues of C$4 million, up 12.3%. The net loss was C$10.8 million and the loss per share was C$0.30.

The firm said that major milestones highlighting the second quarter were the US launch of Truquant BR blood test and the filing of a Canadian New Drug Submission for the Tru-Scint AD imaging agent. Also, during the second quarter 5.01 million common share warrants were exercised, resulting in cash proceeds of C$28.8 million dollars.