Biomira To Drop Diagnostics Business

Biomira has decided that it will no longer pursue the in-housedevelopment of diagnostic products and will concentrate on its therapeutic vaccines business. The company had filed a New Drug Submission in Canada for its Tru-Scint AD imaging kit for breast and ovarian cancer, but the Health Protection Branch has advised the company that the data in support of the application are insufficient for approval.

Biomira may still work in the diagnostics field, but only with a partner, and there are signs that the firm would prefer to sell off the business. The future of the diagnostics business has been linked to privately-held Intracel Corp of the USA, which is reported to be interested in acquiring a substantial portion of Biomira's subsidiary Biomira Diagnostics.

Biomira has already been granted US approval for another diagnostic for monitoring the progression of recurrent cancers, Truquant, while Phase III trials of Tru-Scint are ongoing there. Phase II trials of Tru-Scint in ovarian cancer are ongoing in Germany and the UK, said the company. The company also markets kits for infectious diseases. Intracel's bid includes marketing and manufacturing rights for Truquant, according to The Financial Post.