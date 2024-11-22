Biomira Turnover

- Biomira Inc, a Canadian biotechnology company, reports turnover of C$1.9 million ($1.4 million) for the three months to September 30, up 26.6% on the like, year-earlier period. Included in the figures are sales of ADI Diagnostics, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary on February 28. The net loss for the three-month period was C$5.7 million, or 25 cents/share. Revenues for the first nine months were C$4.9 million, compared with C$3.8 million for the corresponding 1993 period, and net losses from continuing operations amounted to C$ 20.6 million.
