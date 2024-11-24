BioProcess International

The 2024 agenda includes 9 conference tracks covering novel science across all phases of bioprocessing for biologics, cell & gene therapies. Attendees can stay informed on today's important bioprocessing topics across sustainability, tech transfer, CMC analytics, CDMO partnerships and more by attending pre-conference workshops led by top industry scientists in an interactive classroom setting.
The exhibit hall features 250+ CDMOs, CROs and suppliers who will showcase the industry's latest technologies designed to accelerate your novel biotherapeutic towards commercial success.
