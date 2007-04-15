BioSante gets new Elestrin formulation patent

Specialty drugmaker Bradley Pharmaceuticals says fellow USA-based BioSante Pharmaceuticals, from which it in-licenses the drug Elestrin (estradiol gel 0.6%), has been issued with a new patent that protects its rights to gel-based formulations of the product through to 2022. The New Jersey-based firm added that it intends to launch the medication through its Kenwood Therapeutics division in June this year.

The compound was approved to treat the moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with the menopause by the Food and Drug Administration late last year, triggering a $7.0 million payment from Bradley (Marketletters January 1 & 8 and April 2).