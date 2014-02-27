BIO urges Indiana Governor to sign Bill on interchangeable biologic medicines

US trade group the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and the Indiana Health Industry Forum (IHIF) have called on State Governor Mike Pence to sign critical legislation to create a pathway for the substitution of interchangeable biologic medicines, or biosimilars.
Earlier this week, the Indiana State House of Representatives passed SB 262 by an overwhelming vote of 87-5. This action follows the Indiana Senate’s passage of identical legislation last month by a vote of 38-11.
The policies outlined in SB 262 align with BIO’s principles on biologic substitution, therefore BIO supports this important legislation and encourages Governor Pence to sign the bill when it reaches his desk.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
