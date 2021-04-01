Saturday 23 November 2024

Ophthalmic bevacizumab takes aim at anti-VEGF market

Biosimilars
1 April 2021
An ophthalmic formualtion of Roche (ROG: SIX) and Genentech’s Avastin (bevacizumab), under development for use in retinal indications, has fared well in a Phase III safety study.

Spying an opportunity to offer an ophthalmic formulation of the anti-VEGF biologic, Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK) is testing bevacizumab-vikg in the NORSE THREE open-label study.

Top-line results showed no unexpected safety trends, indicating a safety profile consistent with that of prior published data on the use of bevacizumab for ophthalmic conditions.

