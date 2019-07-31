Saturday 23 November 2024

Biosimilars driving Korean biopharma growth, report says

Biosimilars
31 July 2019
south-korea-big

Provisional data from the CPhI annual report shows that the overall competitiveness of the South Korean biopharmaceutical sector has grown by 9% in the last year.

Already home to more than 40 pharmaceutical companies, the Asian country is becoming a major center for the development of biosimilars, led by the success of Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) and Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture involving the US biotech company Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Samsung BioLogics.

The growth of Korea’s biopharmaceutical industry has also been driven by the surge of international partnerships, expansion in the export of finished formulations and a robust generics market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
South Korean market projected to be worth $23.2 billion by 2022
7 August 2019
Biosimilars
BRIEF—Expensive biologics make EU biosimilar usage crucial, says report
28 November 2019
Biosimilars
Global biosimilars market to reach $21.1 billion by 2027
20 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze