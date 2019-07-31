Biosimilars driving Korean biopharma growth, report says

Provisional data from the CPhI annual report shows that the overall competitiveness of the South Korean biopharmaceutical sector has grown by 9% in the last year.

Already home to more than 40 pharmaceutical companies, the Asian country is becoming a major center for the development of biosimilars, led by the success of Celltrion (Kosdaq: 068270) and Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture involving the US biotech company Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Samsung BioLogics.

The growth of Korea’s biopharmaceutical industry has also been driven by the surge of international partnerships, expansion in the export of finished formulations and a robust generics market.