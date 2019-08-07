Saturday 23 November 2024

South Korean market projected to be worth $23.2 billion by 2022

Pharmaceutical
7 August 2019
asia_asian_lab_research_biotech_big

The South Korean pharmaceutical market’s value is set to increase from nearly $19.5 billion in 2018 to more than $23.2 billion by 2022, according to a GlobalData report.

South Korea’s plans to invest more than $1.7 billion in its biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors over the next five years will attract foreign investment, the report states.

Prashant Khadayate, pharma analyst at GlobalData, said: “The latest move is consistent with the country’s current four-year plan, which aims to position the country as a global biotech and medical industry hub by investing more in R&D. However, latest investment focus is more towards biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals sectors and not medical industry.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca to invest more in Korean R&D
18 June 2019
Biotechnology
ITM out-licenses Solucin in South Korea to DuChemBio
2 September 2019
Biotechnology
GC Pharma gets CRL from US FDA for Alyglo
28 February 2022
Biotechnology
Flagship Pioneering and Samsung link up on translational science and medicine
8 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze