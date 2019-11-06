Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Biocon facility completes US FDA inspection

Biosimilars
6 November 2019

India’s Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US regulator for its biologics factory in Bengaluru.

The EIR certifies that a routine cGMP inspection of the Indian facility, which took place in August, has been: “successfully closed.”

Biocon Biologics chief executive Christiane Hamacher said: “We are pleased to receive the EIR from the US FDA for our large Biologics Drug Product facility in Bengaluru, which is a strong building block for our $1 billion revenue target.”

In August, Biocon's Malaysia Insulin Glargine manufacturing facility received the Certificate of GMP compliance from the European Medicines Agency.

