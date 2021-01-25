Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—New home for Samsung Bioepis

Biosimilars
25 January 2021

Samsung Bioepis, Korea’s joint venture between Samsung Biologics and Biogen that has become a leader in the global biosimilars market, has opened its new headquarters.

The 52,000 square feet facility is in a specially-designated economic zone in the city of Incheon. It will be the hub of Samsung Bioepis’ drive for development of next-generation biologic medicines.

Christopher Hansung Ko, president and chief executive, Samsung Bioepis, said: “We are very excited to be opening our new headquarters which will serve as the foundation for the company’s next stage of growth. Our colleagues who were previously stationed in two campuses in Korea will be working together at the new headquarters to accelerate our passion for health.”

