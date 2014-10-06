Clear conditions for biosimilars the best way to boost patient safety says Danish Pharmaceutical Association

When treating patients, patient safety is crucial. Regardless of whether this concerns biological, biosimilar or conventional/synthetic products and regardless of whether treatment is done in hospital or the primary sector, writes Mads Tang Dalsgaard, country director of Amgen in a blog for the Danish Pharmaceutical Association (LIF).
And patient safety is best when everyone knows exactly the framework within which they are working. But this framework has not yet been clearly set. Because when it comes to biological or biosimilar treatment, what are the authorities' expectations, guidelines and requirements for the Regions, for attending physicians and for manufacturers of biological and biosimilar drugs? There are in fact no clear answers to that at present.
The EMA [European Medicines Agency] is responsible for approving new medicinal products. It issues clear guidelines for the indications for which biological or biosimilar drugs can be used. And that is fine. But what do the authorities in Denmark have to say subsequently about for example starting new treatments, extending treatments and possibly substituting or switching between biological and biosimilar medicines - which rules should the attending physician comply with?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze