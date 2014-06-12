EULAR: Ph III data demonstrate comparability of Epirus' BOW015 to Remicade for RA

USA-based privately-held Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, focused on the development and commercialization of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, today announced clinical data from a Phase III study of the efficacy and safety of BOW015, a biosimilar infliximab, in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Infliximab is the active ingredient of pharma giants Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Remicade for Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.

Jonathan Kay, Professor of Medicine and Director of Clinical Research in the Division of Rheumatology at UMass Memorial Medical Center and the University of Massachusetts Medical School, presented the results of this trial at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Annual Conference in Paris, France.