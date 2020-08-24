Saturday 23 November 2024

Fiocruz producing breast cancer drugs for the Brazilian health system

Biosimilars
24 August 2020
brazil-big

Through its Immunobiological Technology Institute (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation is now supplying trastuzumab to the Ministry of Health (MoH), which provides it to cancer patients free of cost through the Brazilian Public Health System (Portuguese name Sistema Único de Saúde, or SUS).

This is another cancer drug supplied by Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz, which introduced this line to its portfolio in 2020 (as well as rituximab, for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, large B-cell lymphomas and follicular lymphomas, in addition to rheumatoid arthritis.

The active ingredient of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin, trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody indicated at the SUS to treat a subtype of breast cancer identified by the overexpression of the HER2 gene.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Fiocruz produces Brazil's first generic drug for hepatitis B
25 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Fiocruz will be producing 11 million molecular tests for COVID-19
11 May 2020
Pharmaceutical
Novartis partners with Brazil's Fiocruz on neglected diseases
28 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
With fake news, anti-vax discourse spreads in social media
14 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze