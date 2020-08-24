Fiocruz producing breast cancer drugs for the Brazilian health system

Through its Immunobiological Technology Institute (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation is now supplying trastuzumab to the Ministry of Health (MoH), which provides it to cancer patients free of cost through the Brazilian Public Health System (Portuguese name Sistema Único de Saúde, or SUS).

This is another cancer drug supplied by Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz, which introduced this line to its portfolio in 2020 (as well as rituximab, for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, large B-cell lymphomas and follicular lymphomas, in addition to rheumatoid arthritis.

The active ingredient of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin, trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody indicated at the SUS to treat a subtype of breast cancer identified by the overexpression of the HER2 gene.