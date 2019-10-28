Novartis partners with Brazil's Fiocruz on neglected diseases

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has signed Memorandum of Understanding with Brazil’s Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) to formalize the cooperation intention of the two institutions in teaching, research and technological development projects to combat neglected diseases such as Leprosy, Chagas disease, malaria and sickle cell disease.

The partnership 0contemplates the elaboration and joint implementation of initiatives in health research and the academic exchange of researchers and students, in addition to prioritizing the sharing of information and technical documentation, organization of conferences and the publication of scientific articles. The research will be in partnership with clinical centers in Latin America.

“Novartis is committed to contributing to the eradication of these diseases and to generate a positive impact on the Brazilian health area and, consequently, to improve and extend people’s lives. This agreement establishes an exchange of know-how that will provide progress in public health policies in Brazil,” explains Novartis’ global head of corporate responsibility, Patrice Matchaba.