First insulin glargine biosimilar, Semglee, launched in Australia

3 October 2019
Leading Indian biotech Biocon (BSE: 532523) and Netherlands-incorporated Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) today announced the launch of Semglee (insulin glargine solution for injection 100 IU/mL in a 3mL pre-filled pen), the first insulin glargine biosimilar in Australia available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), with the news pushing Biocon’s share 3.9% higher to 228.65 rupees.

Insulin glargine is a long-acting basal insulin analogue, given once daily to help control the blood sugar levels of those with diabetes. It is indicated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged six years and above and type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults.

Almost two million Australians have diabetes, with 280 Australian developing diabetes every day – one person every five minutes. The total annual cost impact of diabetes in Australia is estimated at $14.6 billion.

