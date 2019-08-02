Saturday 23 November 2024

Mylan and Biocon launch biosimilar, Ogivri, in Australia

Biosimilars
2 August 2019
biocon_wiki_big

India's Biocon (BSE code: 532523) and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) have announced the launch in Australia of Ogivri (trastuzumab), a biosimilar to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin (trastuzumab), for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer (gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma).

Ogivri is the first trastuzumab biosimilar approved and launched in Australia and will be available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), under which the Australian government provides subsidized prescription drugs to its citizens.

Shares of Biocon gained 3.15% to 230.60 rupees, while those of Mylan, which has a greed to a merger into Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) generics and biosimilars business, was down 1.57% at $20.00 pre-market.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Biocon Biologics boosts Fulphila production capacity
27 November 2019
Biosimilars
Mylan and Biocon edge in on the final frontier with biosimilar portfolio
11 January 2017
Biosimilars
Mylan in deal to market biosimilar Herceptin
13 March 2017
Biosimilars
Biocon battered by forced withdrawal of biosimilar applications
16 August 2017


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze