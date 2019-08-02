Mylan and Biocon launch biosimilar, Ogivri, in Australia

India's Biocon (BSE code: 532523) and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) have announced the launch in Australia of Ogivri (trastuzumab), a biosimilar to Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin (trastuzumab), for the treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer (gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma).

Ogivri is the first trastuzumab biosimilar approved and launched in Australia and will be available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), under which the Australian government provides subsidized prescription drugs to its citizens.

Shares of Biocon gained 3.15% to 230.60 rupees, while those of Mylan, which has a greed to a merger into Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) generics and biosimilars business, was down 1.57% at $20.00 pre-market.