Mylan ahead of estimates on earnings but below on sales

Netherlands-based drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) was trading 4% lower in the stock market by mid-morning on Tuesday as investors digested the company’s third-quarter financial results.

The company’s $2.96 billion revenue total for the quarter missed analysts’ expectations for around $3.01 billion, a 3% rise on the same period in 2018.

With its adjusted earnings per share figure of $1.17, Mylan was down on a year ago by 6% but ahead of analysts’ estimates of $1.13, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.