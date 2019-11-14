Tuesday 13 May 2025

Mylan warned by US regulator over Indian facility

14 November 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Netherlands-incorporated drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) over procedures at an Indian manufacturing facility.

The letter comes in the wake of  a recall of several drug products containing the active ingredient valsartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, due to an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

Other firms have also been warned by the regulator following concerns over valsartan, including Aurobindo Pharma (BSE: 524804). In July, the FDA said the Indian firm was using solvents to produce drugs that with high levels of NDMA.

