Mylan warned by US regulator over Indian facility

The US Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Netherlands-incorporated drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) over procedures at an Indian manufacturing facility.
The letter comes in the wake of a recall of several drug products containing the active ingredient valsartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, due to an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).
Other firms have also been warned by the regulator following concerns over valsartan, including Aurobindo Pharma (BSE: 524804). In July, the FDA said the Indian firm was using solvents to produce drugs that with high levels of NDMA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze