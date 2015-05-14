Five more US states join roster of those wanting to allow biosimilars substitution

The USA’s Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) and its Biosimilars Council applaud the enactment of legislation in five states to allow automatic substitution for Food and Drug Administration approved interchangeable biologic product, or biosimilars.

Bills in Colorado (SB 71), Georgia (SB 51), Tennessee (SB 984), Utah (HB 279) and Washington (SB 5935) reflect core principles embraced in language agreed upon by GPhA and a wide coalition of brand manufacturers, Express Scripts, and others, the trade group stated.

“GPhA and the Biosimilars Council commend Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Utah and Washington for passing laws that create a competitive market for biosimilar products and provide patient access to affordable versions of these critical medicines,” said Ralph Neas, president and chief executive of the GPhA. “We are pleased these states have embraced a framework for these new medicines that reflects our organizations’ core principles: uphold the current pharmacy practice of automatic substitution; rely on the science-based determination of interchangeability by the Food and Drug Administration; and treat interchangeables and their corresponding brand biologics the same during dispensing at the pharmacy,” he added.