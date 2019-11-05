Growing Alvotech gains investor in MENA region

Icelandic biosimilars specialist Alvotech has sold a 2.5% equity stake to Abu Dhabi-based investment company, Yas Holding.

At the same time, Yas has signed an agreement for the exclusive partnership and supply of three biosimilar candidates, which the firm will commercialize in the MENA region.

The total value of the deal, including the purchase of new shares and an upfront license payment, along with subsequent milestone payments, is estimated to be around $45 million.