Henlius set to move on to novel drugs

Biosimilars
4 September 2020
China’s Fosun Pharma’s (HK: 02196) biotech arm Henlius, best known for its biosimilars capability, is setting its sights on novel drug development, said Henlius chief executive Scott Liu at a recent press meeting in Shanghai.

He was particularly interested in developing bispecific antibodies (Bsab) and combination therapies. “Our pipeline has a rich variety of MAbs [monoclonal antibodies], which offers possibilities to develop Bsabs and combo therapies,” Dr Liu said.

The company currently has more than 20 Bsabs in its pipeline, and about 15 of them are thought first in class. Dr Liu said he was confident that several candidates would turn out successfully. Among the Bsabs are anti-TIGIT HLX301, anti-OX40 HLX304 and anti-4-1BB HLX35, all targeting solid tumors and ready for filing investigational new drug (IND) applications.

