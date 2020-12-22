Henlius gets busy with commercialization and antibody supply

China-based Henlius, the biotech arm of Fosun Pharma’s (HK: 02196), is likely to have a busy year ahead.
For one thing, it received approval of its new drug application (NDA) in China in December for Handayuan (adalimumab), its third approved biosimilar in China since 2019.
For another, as a late comer in China’s intensely competitive PD1/L1 game, the company is trying to find a way to catch up.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze