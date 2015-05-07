Italian patients could save 1.4 billion euros a year from use of generics

In Italy, potential savings for patients from the use of generic medicines is 1.4 billion euros ($1.59 billion) per year, according to a new report.

This was the finding of a new Nomisma report on ‘The system of generic medicines in Italy – Scenarios for sustainable growth,’ which was presented in the Senate of the Italian Republic this week in the presence of Enrique Häusermann, president of trade group Assogenerici, AIFA (the Italian medicines agency), the Ministries of Health and Economic Development, as well as members of different committees of the two Houses of the Italian Parliament.

With patent expiries for markets worth 2.1 billion euros expected by 2020 and the removal of the hurdles preventing generic medicines competition, the Italian generic pharmaceutical industry could generate a turnover of around 540 million euros leading to the creation of 16,000 new jobs.



Measures to stimulate generics and biosimilars highlighted