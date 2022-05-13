JSR launches 'Similis Bio' to help partners accelerate biosimilar development

USA-based JSR Life Sciences has launched a new business division, Similis Bio (Similis), which will operate a partnering program designed to help biopharmaceutical companies improve the efficiency and cost of biosimilar development. Similis will rely on core expertise in developing and manufacturing biologics to mitigate the challenges inherent in biosimilar drug development.

Similis provides biosimilar drug developers with solutions designed to accelerate development timelines and lower costs. By offering complete analytical and process development packages, Similis supplies companies with data to determine an appropriate biosimilar target, accelerate early program development, and reduce analytical costs. Data packages include reference product data, analytical procedures, process expertise, and CMC templates from a centralized model designed to give partners access to higher quality biosimilar packages at a lower cost than other development models.

Additionally, Similis will establish co-development agreements with partner companies to start the development of multiple biosimilar programs in parallel, giving partners an exclusive right, but not an obligation, to purchase multiple programs. JSR designed this collaboration model to reduce the risk from program cancellations and extend market analysis timelines.