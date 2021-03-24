mAbxience expanding biosimilar and CDMO manufacturing capacity

mAbxience, part of the Insud Pharma group, will equip its state-of-the-art cGMP facility in León, Spain with an ABEC 4,00L CSR bioreactor. The system will be commissioned mid-2021 and will significantly increase biosimilar and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) manufacturing capacity at the León site.
mAbxience has extensive experience implementing single-use technologies to realize multi-product flexibility and cost reduction, and ABEC’s CSR bioreactors lead the industry in both scale and process performance. The 4,000L volume and performance comparable to stainless steel systems will enable mAbxience to improve flexibility, productivity and efficiency. The CSR bioreactor design also allows for seamless scale-up and transfer of cell culture processes, thereby reducing time to market for mAbxience’s products.
“mAbxience is dedicated to continuously expanding our global capacity and capability to guarantee the supply of our high-quality biopharmaceutical products and CDMO services,” said Emmanuelle Lepine, general manager of mAbxience.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze