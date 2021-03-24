Sunday 24 November 2024

mAbxience expanding biosimilar and CDMO manufacturing capacity

Biosimilars
24 March 2021
mAbxience, part of the Insud Pharma group, will equip its state-of-the-art cGMP facility in León, Spain with an ABEC 4,00L CSR bioreactor. The system will be commissioned mid-2021 and will significantly increase biosimilar and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) manufacturing capacity at the León site.

mAbxience has extensive experience implementing single-use technologies to realize multi-product flexibility and cost reduction, and ABEC’s CSR bioreactors lead the industry in both scale and process performance. The 4,000L volume and performance comparable to stainless steel systems will enable mAbxience to improve flexibility, productivity and efficiency. The CSR bioreactor design also allows for seamless scale-up and transfer of cell culture processes, thereby reducing time to market for mAbxience’s products.

“mAbxience is dedicated to continuously expanding our global capacity and capability to guarantee the supply of our high-quality biopharmaceutical products and CDMO services,” said Emmanuelle Lepine, general manager of mAbxience.

