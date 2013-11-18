Teva updates on Lonquex and Granix launches

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), best known as the world’s largest generic drugmaker, announced two significant additions to its global oncology biologic portfolio with the recent launches of Lonquex (lipegfilgrastim) and Granix (tbo-filgrastim) Injection, and an update on the review status of balugrastim by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Teva launched Lonquex (long-acting G-CSF) in Germany on November 4, the first launch as part of a European Union-wide approval. Teva plans to continue the roll-out of Lonquex across additional countries covered by the European Marketing Approval over the coming months.

Lonquex is a competitor to Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and Neupogen (filgrastim), the combined 2102 sales of which were $5.4 billion in 2012.