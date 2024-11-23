Biotech Start-Up Ribo Targets Raises L7 Million

Biotech Start-Up Ribo Targets RaisesL7 Million

Ribo Targets of the UK, a new biotechnology company that is focusing on a new generation of pharmaceuticals that target RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, including HIV and hepatitis C, has received total funding of L7 million ($11.8 million) from four private equity funds.

Apax Partners, a leading private equity firm, is investing L4 million in the new company; 3i, Advent and Kargoe are investing L1.75 million, L1 million and L250,000, respectively.