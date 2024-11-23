Biotech Stocks Different In The US And The UK

Biotechnology analysts in the USA have watched incredulously as the UK biotechnology sector has climbed to new heights, say UK-based Morgan Stanley analysts, Duncan Moore and Eric Hecht.
The UK's biotechnology sector has performed extraordinarily well this year. The news flow has been positive, and some bad news has been absorbed as well. An example of this is Celltech, which withdrew an orally-active asthma compound, CDP 840, which it was developing with its US partner, Merck & Co (Marketletter February 12). There was some negligible impact on the rest of the group "despite the baying for blood by the financial press," comment the analysts.
There will be inevitable disappointment in the sector somewhere, they say, and this may dampen some of the uncritical enthusiasm that they detect in the market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze