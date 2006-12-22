Friday 22 November 2024

Biotech stocks in 2006, and outlook for 2007, as seen by Burrill & Co

22 December 2006

"The biotech industry finished the year by giving back over half the stellar gains earned by its 'blue chip' companies in 2005, a year in which they increased 22%, with the Burrill Biotech Select Index closing 2006 down 14%," said Steven Burrill, chief executive of Burrill & Co, a San Francisco, USA-based life sciences venture capital, merchant banking and media business. "It could have been a lot worse because, by June, the Index was down approximately 20%," noted Mr Burrill, "but, thanks to product successes and strong third-quarter financials, biotech's leading market cap companies strengthened their share prices and posted strong monthly performances to claw back some of the earlier reversals."

Overall, he noted, "it wasn't a great year for biotech and, on reflection, it will finish the year almost as it started, with the industry's collective market cap at approximately $490.0 billion. Interestingly, we saw some stellar gains by individual large cap companies such as Gilead and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (up 21% and 40%, respectively, year-to-date) that were balanced out by companies that crashed and burned such as Neurocrine Biosciences (down 85%)," said Mr Burrill.

Although, biotechnology's blue chip companies were unable to sustain their momentum in 2006, with Genentech and Amgen down 12% and 11% year-to-date, it was the mid-capital and small-cap companies that carried the load. The Burrill Mid-Cap Biotech Index was up 15% and the Burrill Small-Cap Biotech Index performing almost as well, rising 13% and these increases mirrored the Dow Jones Industrial Index, which rose a respectable 15%, and Nasdaq 11% higher for the year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze