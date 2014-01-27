10 billion real to be invested in Brazil’s production of biotech drugs by 2016

Brazil's Development Bank (BNDS) plans to invest up to 10 billion real ($4.2 billion) in the production of biotech drugs by 2016, writes Juliane Carvalho on Brazil Pharma News, quoting an article published by Brasil Economico.

This large size of the investments demonstrates the near future projections for pharmaceutical market growth, newer investment opportunities and the increased number of consumers in Brazil.

Between 2011 and 2013 the amount of investments carried out by BNDS in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors increased by 275%. BNDS executives also shared the fact that chronic and degenerative diseases affect a every growing number of the Brazilian population with higher life expectancy. The epidemiological data allied with the fact there isn't a large scale commercial production of biotech drugs and their near patent expiry have generated much interest by the national industry and its investors.