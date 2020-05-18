£138 million boost for vaccine development in the UK

An investment of £138 million ($167 million) from the UK government will help boost vaccines manufacturing capacity, as well as establish a “virtual VMIC” in the country.

The investment is being made in the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), a not-for-profit organization providing strategic vaccine development and advanced manufacturing capability.

The group, which is based at the Harwell campus, just outside Oxford, will receive £93 million to rapidly expand the facility's capabilities.