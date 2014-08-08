3SBio enters patent license agreement with DiNonA for Leukotuximab

Chinese biotechnology company 3SBio has entered into an exclusive license with Korean DiNonA for the development, manufacturing and marketing of Leukotuximab for acute leukemia.
Leukotuximab is an anti-JL-1 antibody for conditions including acute myelocytic leucemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and will be marketed in Greater China (Mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) and the Middle East (excluding Cyprus, Egypt, Israel and Turkey). It showed significant improvement in survival in leukemia animal models, and no evidence of toxicity was observed. An open-label and dose-escalating Phase I trial in Korea is expected to finish in late 2015.
3SBio will pay DiNonA an upfront payment, with milestone payments coming after the completion of technology transfer, the approval of Investigational New Drug application by the China Food and Drug Administration, completions of Phase I to Phase III clinical trials and marketing approval in China, and will also pay DiNonA a sales-based royalty.
