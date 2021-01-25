A year on from Sumitomo deal, Roivant names new CEO

Vivek Ramaswamy, chief executive of Roivant Sciences, is to move aside from his role as chief executive to become executive chairman.

Mr Ramaswamy has published a letter to alert the world of this change and of the progress achieved by Roivant over the past year.

It was a year ago that Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) agreed to pay $3 billion for a chunk of Roivant’s biopharmaceutical "Vant" units, plus a 10% share in the rest of the company.