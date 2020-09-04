Sunday 24 November 2024

AbbVie deal worth potential $2 billion to I-Mab

Biotechnology
4 September 2020
US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) signed a broad, global agreement for the development and commercialization of lemzoparlimab, an innovative anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody internally discovered and developed by the Chinese biopharma for the treatment of multiple cancers.

In addition, the partners have the potential to expand the collaboration to additional therapies as part of the deal, news of which sent shares in I-Mab higher by 5% during Friday morning’s trading.

Lemzoparlimab is one of the leading drug candidates among I-Mab's proprietary and innovative pipeline. It is designed to minimize inherent binding to normal red blood cells while preserving its strong anti-tumor activity, a critical attribute in potentially differentiating lemzoparlimab from other antibodies of the same class currently in development.

