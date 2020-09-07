German start-up focuses on unmet medical need

A new precision medicine company, IcanoMAB, has been founded in Polling, Germany.
The privately-funded company, IcanoMAB will focus on novel precision canonical antibodies for the treatment of cancer, immune-system related diseases and COVID-19.
The firm said it had licensed a pre-clinical immuno-oncology project to an unspecified big pharma company at the end of last year, and that it would use the money to advance its pipeline.
