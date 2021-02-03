Sunday 24 November 2024

AbbVie edges up as 4th-qtr beats expectations

Biotechnology
3 February 2021
abbvie_us_large

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which has recently completed its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, that beat Wall Street forecasts, and pushing the firm’s shares 1.8% higher to $105.33 by mid-morning.

Fourth-quarter worldwide net revenues were $13.858 billion, an increase of 59.2% percent on a reported basis, or an increase of 6.8% on a comparable operational basis. Analysts expected revenue of $13.70 billion for the period.

Net earnings attributable to the company for the fourth quarter dropped to $36 million or $0.01 per share from $2.80 billion or $1.88 per share last year. Adjusted profit of $2.92 per share beat the expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.85 per share for the fourth-quarter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie and Boehringer's Skyrizi shows impressive psoriatic arthritis results
6 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie climbs on impressive financial results
30 October 2020
Biotechnology
AbbVie and Caribou in CAR-T tie-up
10 February 2021
Biotechnology
AbbVie's shares rise as 1st-qtr financials beat expectations
30 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze