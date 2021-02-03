AbbVie edges up as 4th-qtr beats expectations

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which has recently completed its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, that beat Wall Street forecasts, and pushing the firm’s shares 1.8% higher to $105.33 by mid-morning.
Fourth-quarter worldwide net revenues were $13.858 billion, an increase of 59.2% percent on a reported basis, or an increase of 6.8% on a comparable operational basis. Analysts expected revenue of $13.70 billion for the period.
Net earnings attributable to the company for the fourth quarter dropped to $36 million or $0.01 per share from $2.80 billion or $1.88 per share last year. Adjusted profit of $2.92 per share beat the expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.85 per share for the fourth-quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze