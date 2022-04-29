AbbVie slumps, as 1st-quarter financials disappoint

Shares US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) were down 9% at $142.08 in early trading, as the company announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which missed Wall Street estimates for first-quarter sales, hurt by European biosimilars competition for its mega blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira (adalimumab) and lower-than-expected revenue from its newer drug Rinvoq (upadacitinib).
Worldwide net revenues were $13.54 billion, an increase of 4.1% on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, or 5.4% on an operational basis. Net earnings attributable to AbbVie came in at $4.49 billion, a rise of 26%.
Diluted EPS in the first quarter was $2.51 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $3.16. These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.08 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze