Sunday 24 November 2024

AbbVie pulls out of deal with BioArctic on alpha-synuclein portfolio

Biotechnology
20 April 2022
bioarctic_large

Sweden’s BioArctic (Nasdaq: Stockholm: BIO B) saw its shares fall 14.6% to 90.10 kronor today, after it revealed that US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has decided to terminate its collaboration on the portfolio of alpha-synuclein antibodies, including ABBV-0805.

BioArctic and AbbVie have collaborated since 2016 regarding the research and development of BioArctic's portfolio of alpha-synuclein antibodies for Parkinson's disease and other potential indications. In 2019, a Phase I study of the lead asset, ABBV-0805, was initiated, and results from the study, presented at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS) in September 2021, supports a continuation into Phase II with once-monthly dosing, the company said.

"We are disappointed that AbbVie has taken this decision. All available data indicates that ABBV-0805 has uniquely high selectivity for the pathological forms of aggregated alpha-synuclein, as well as Phase I data supporting progression to Phase II. We believe that ABBV-0805 has the potential to become a disease-modifying treatment for people with Parkinson’s disease and will now investigate options to continue the development of this asset," says Gunilla Osswald, BioArctic’s chief executive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AbbVie exercises option on Parkinson's candidates
2 November 2018
Pharmaceutical
BioArctic's new collaboration with Eisai on BAN2401
17 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Eisai makes milestone payment in Alzheimer's collaboration with BioArctic
21 May 2019
Biotechnology
AbbVie pulls out of an Alzheimer's deal with Alector
8 July 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze